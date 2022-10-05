Virginia Basketball | Virginia Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets on Sale Oct. 12

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Single game tickets for the 2022-23 Virginia Women’s basketball season will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Women’s basketball season ticket members and Virginia Athletic Foundation members will have access to a pre-sale for single game tickets for all home games beginning Monday, Oct. 10

For advance single-game purchases, reserved seats are $12 and general admission tickets are $8. On game day at the box office, reserved seats are $15 and general admission tickets are $10.

New for the 2022-23 season, fans may purchase discounted ticket packages via a four-game mini plan or group tickets. Mini plans are on sale now at UVATix.com. Group tickets are available by calling the UVA ticket office at 434-924-8821.

The four-game mini plan includes the fans’ choice of any four home games. Reserved seats are $40 per person and general admission seats are $24 per person, a savings of up to 25 percent compared to purchasing single game tickets.

Group tickets for sizes of 20 or more are on sale for all home games. Reserved seats are $10 and general admission seats are $6. A savings of $2 per ticket compared to single-game ticket prices.

The exhibition game is Thursday, Nov. 3rd against Pitt Johnstown is free for fans and does not require a ticket to gain entry. Seating is general admission.

Season ticket options are still available at UVATix.com. Reserved seats are $75 and general admission seats are $50. Full-time Faculty & staff are eligible for a 20 percent discount on up to four season tickets. Season tickets are the best option for fans looking for multiple games to secure the best seats at the lowest price per game.

Fans can purchase tickets online at UVATix.com or in person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.