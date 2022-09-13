Virginia Basketball | Virginia Releases Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Women’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule Monday (September 12) with seven games to be played at John Paul Jones Arena as well as a preseason exhibition game.

First-year head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and the Cavaliers will welcome NCAA II Pitt-Johnstown for a preseason exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 3. That event will be free and open to the public.

The Cavaliers will open the season on Monday, Nov. 7 by hosting George Washington. That game will tip at 4 pm as the Virginia men’s team will be hosting North Carolina Central that same evening.

The Cavalier Classic tournament will take place over Thanksgiving weekend with UVA taking on Minnesota (Nov. 26) and East Carolina (Nov. 27). Liberty will be playing those same teams in the round-robin tournament.

Other home opponents include UMBC (Nov. 10), Campbell (Nov. 23), UNCW (Dec. 4), and Morgan State (Dec. 18).

Dates for ACC contests, game times and TV designations for the entire 2022-23 schedule will be announced at a later date.

Ticket Information

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and provide the best value. Reserved seating will be available in sections 102-104 and sections 112-114 with all the remaining seats classified as general admission.

Reserved seat season tickets are $75 per seat or $60 per seat for UVA Faculty and staff. General admission season tickets are $50 per seat or $40 for UVA Faculty and staff.

How to Purchase Tickets

For more information or to purchase season tickets visit UVATIX.com or call the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821).