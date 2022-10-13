Virginia Basketball | UVA Announces On-Sale Dates for Men’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia athletics announced Monday (Oct. 3) the on-sale dates for single-game tickets and new ticket offerings for student break games for men’s basketball home games at John Paul Jones Arena during the 2022-23 season.

Season tickets are sold out for the seventh consecutive season. Fans who do not currently own season tickets and are not on the waitlist may sign up for the 2023-24 season ticket waitlist on UVATix.com.

Men’s basketball season ticket members and Virginia Athletic Foundation members will have access to a pre-sale for single game tickets for nonconference home games & Florida State (Dec. 3) beginning Monday, Oct. 10. Tickets will go on sale to the public Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Single-game tickets for Syracuse (Jan. 7), North Carolina (Jan. 10), Virginia Tech (Jan. 18), Boston College (Jan. 28) and NC State (Feb. 7) will go on-sale this season ticket members and donors Monday, Nov. 21 and public on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Single-game tickets for Duke (Feb. 11), Notre Dame (Feb. 18), Clemson (Feb. 28) and Louisville (March 4) will be made available to season ticket members on Monday Jan. 23 and public on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Tickets are subject to availability and not guaranteed to be available for purchase at the listed on-sale dates based on student demand and internal needs. Ticket prices are subject to change throughout the year. Fans are encouraged to check UVATix.com should additional tickets become available.

New for this season, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a three-game mini plan and group tickets for games when the students are on break. Mini plans and group tickets go on-sale Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The three-game mini plan includes a ticket to Houston (Dec. 17), UAlbany (Dec. 28), and choice of either Syracuse (Jan. 7) or North Carolina (Jan. 10). Discounted packages start at $60 per person and provide fans the opportunity to secure tickets for North Carolina or Syracuse tickets ahead of the single game on-sale.

Group tickets for sizes of 20 or more will be available for Maryland Eastern Shore (Nov. 25), Houston (Dec. 17), UAlbany (Dec. 28), North Carolina (Jan. 7) and Syracuse (Jan. 10). Group tickets are 20 percent off the single-game price.

Fans can purchase tickets online at UVATix.com or in person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.