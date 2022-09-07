Virginia Basketball Target TJ Power Commits to Duke

All summer long, Virginia was the leading favorite to land the services of one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the country. TJ Power (Shrewsbury, MA) picked up an offer from the Cavaliers in May and visited in June. Coming out of the visit, UVA was considered the frontrunner, especially considering Power’s strong relationship with Tony Bennett and the fact that he has been a Virginia basketball fan for a long time.

Unfortunately for the Hoos, Power is an even bigger fan of Duke basketball. When the Blue Devils officially offered the 6’8″ Sharpshooter in July, which Power described as a dream come true, he quickly visited Durham, leading to Duke overtaking Virginia as the favorite to land Power’s commitment. Once again, it seems that the brand the strength of Duke basketball and the recruiting talents of Jon Scheyer have proven their inevitability, as Tony Bennett’s relationship with Power was not enough to lure him to Charlottesville.

