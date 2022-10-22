Virginia Basketball Recruiting: UVA Hosts Two Point Guard Targets

The Virginia men’s basketball program Hosted a pair of point guard recruits from the classes of 2024 and 2025 on Grounds this week. Both targets hail from Richmond, Virginia and came to UVA on Thursday for unofficial visits.

Damon “Redd” Thompson Jr., a 6’0″ point guard from John Marshall High School in Richmond, was in Charlottesville on Thursday and attended a practice.

