Virginia Basketball Ranked 5th in Preseason Kenpom Ratings

KenPom.com, widely considered the gold standard for advanced efficiency statistics in college basketball, released its preseason rankings for the 2022-2023 men’s basketball season this weekend. After missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 last season, KenPom expects the Virginia Cavaliers to be among the best teams in the Nation this season.

UVA came in at Well. 5 out of 363 Division 1 men’s basketball teams in KenPom’s preseason ratings for adjusted efficiency margina projection metric based on the difference between a team’s adjusted Offensive efficiency (points scored per 100 possessions) and adjusted defensive efficiency (points allowed per 100 possessions). KenPom projects Virginia to have an adjusted Offensive efficiency of 111.5 points per 100 possessions, which Ranks 14thand an adjusted defensive efficiency of 85.4 points allowed per 100 possessions, which Ranks 4th.

