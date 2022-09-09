Virginia Basketball Picks Up Crystal Ball Prediction for Elijah Gertrude

After a couple of months of near misses on the recruiting trail, some more painful than others, the Cavaliers finally got some good recruiting news.

Virginia has picked up a crystal ball Prediction for Elijah Gertrude on 247Sports. This means that one of 247Sports’ recruiting experts has projected that Gertrude, a four-star shooting guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, will commit to UVA.

