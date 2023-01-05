Virginia Basketball Officially Signs Georgetown Transfer Dante Harris

Tony Bennett announced the official signing of former Georgetown guard Dante Harris to the Virginia men’s basketball program on Wednesday.

Harris, a 6’0″, 170-pound point guard from Washington, DC, comes to UVA after playing in 55 games, including 50 starts, over two seasons at Georgetown. He started 21 games as a true freshman in 2020-2021 and helped lead Georgetown’s stunning run to the 2021 Big East Tournament Championship, recording 10 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the title game and earning the Dave Gavitt Trophy as the Big East Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Harris followed that up with a solid sophomore campaign that saw him average 11.9 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game while starting in all 29 games for the Hoyas.

