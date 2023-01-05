Virginia Basketball Officially Signs Georgetown Transfer Dante Harris

Tony Bennett announced the official signing of former Georgetown guard Dante Harris to the Virginia men’s basketball program on Wednesday.

Harris, a 6’0″, 170-pound point guard from Washington, DC, comes to UVA after playing in 55 games, including 50 starts, over two seasons at Georgetown. He started 21 games as a true freshman in 2020-2021 and helped lead Georgetown’s stunning run to the 2021 Big East Tournament Championship, recording 10 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the title game and earning the Dave Gavitt Trophy as the Big East Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Harris followed that up with a solid sophomore campaign that saw him average 11.9 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game while starting in all 29 games for the Hoyas.

Harris spent time away from the team this fall for personal reasons and officially entered the transfer portal on December 3rd. He took a visit to Virginia the weekend of the Houston game and announced his commitment to the Cavaliers on December 18th.

“We are excited to add Dante to the Virginia basketball family,” said UVA head Coach Tony Bennett. “Dante is a talented guard, who brings valuable experience and leadership to our team. We look forward to having him join our program.”

Scroll to Continue

Harris will enroll at UVA for the spring semester but will redshirt the rest of the 2022-2023 season. They will join 2023 four-star recruits Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude on Virginia’s roster for the 2023-2024 season. The Cavaliers had been searching vigorously for their point guard of the future to succeed Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman. Dante Harris fills that need, as he comes to Charlottesville with two years of point guard experience at a major conference level and has three years of eligibility remaining.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men’s basketball news and content: Virginia Men’s Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated