Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Wing Rakease Passmore

This week marked the beginning of the fall recruiting period for college basketball coaches. Tony Bennett and company have hit the recruiting trail hard, checking in on targets in the recruiting classes of 2023, 2024, and 2025. While Virginia is Hopeful to land a third verbal commit for 2023 to join Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude, who announced his commitment to UVA on Wednesday, the Cavaliers have begun to focus their attention on recruits in the class of 2024.

On Friday night, Virginia extended a Scholarship offer to 2024 four-star wing Rakease Passmore out of Asheville, North Carolina.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button