Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Point Guard Travis Perry

The trend of Virginia targeting top-tier Talent on the recruiting trail continues. On Monday night, Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers extended an offer to four-star point guard Travis Perry, the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky in the class of 2024.

A 6’2″ point guard from Eddyville, Kentucky, Perry is rated the No. 85 overall Recruit in the class of 2024 by 247Sports as well as the No. 13 point guard in the country and the top player in Kentucky. Perry Attends Lyon County in Eddyville, but he plays for Indiana Elite on the AAU circuit, the same team that Kyle Guy played for.

