Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Point Guard Daniel Freitag

The top Recruit in the state of Minnesota has picked up an offer from Virginia. Daniel Freitag, a four-star point guard from Minneapolis, announced on Thursday night that he has been offered by UVA.

A talented two-sport athlete who also plays wide receiver and defensive back at Jefferson Senior in Minneapolis, Freitag is being recruited by major conference programs in both football and basketball. Virginia joins Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin on the list of basketball programs that have offered Freitag so far. Minnesota’s football program has also offered Freitag and he has been recruited as a football prospect by Wisconsin and Notre Dame, who hosted him on a visit in September.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button