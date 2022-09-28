Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Four-Star Kon Knueppel

Tony Bennett continues to use his home state as a strong recruiting base. Kon Knueppel, a four-star forward in the class of 2024 from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, picked up an offer from Virginia on Tuesday.

UVA joins a growing list of major conference programs to offer Knueppel, a 6’5″ small forward. Knueppel has been offered by Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Marquette, Stanford, Illinois, Iowa, Miami, Minnesota, Texas A&M, and USC. Rated the No. 41 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by 247Sports, Knueppel is the No. 9 small forward in the Nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin. He is widely considered one of the best shooters in the class of 2024.

