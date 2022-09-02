Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Four-Star Dedan Thomas

Four-star guard Dedan Thomas has been offered by Virginia basketball.

Four-star point guard Dedan Thomas (Henderson, Nevada) picked up an offer from Virginia on Friday.

After a brief respite from the recruiting grind while the Cavaliers were in Italy, Tony Bennett and the Virginia coaching staff are back in the hunt on the recruiting trail. UVA has extended its sixth offer in the recruiting class of 2024 to Dedan ‘DJ’ Thomas, a four-star point guard from Henderson, Nevada, Thomas announced on Twitter on Friday.

