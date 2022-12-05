Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Center Raleigh Burgess After Visit

Tony Bennett has his Virginia men’s basketball team off to its best start since the 2019-2020 season, but the recruiting game never stops and Bennett is always planning for the future. UVA officially jumped into the mix for one of the top centers in the recruiting class of 2024, as Raleigh Burgess announced he has received an offer from Virginia on Sunday following a visit.

