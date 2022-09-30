Virginia Basketball Offers 2023 Combo Guard Cameron Carr

Tony Bennett is back in the hunt for a new recruiting target in the class of 2023. Following an in-person visit earlier this week, Virginia extended a Scholarship offer to Cameron Carr, a 6’4″ combo guard from Branson, Missouri, as first reported by The Circuit’s Alex Karamanos on Thursday night.

According to Karamanos, Tony Bennett and Assistant Coach Kyle Getter were in to see Carr on Tuesday at Link Academy in Missouri.

