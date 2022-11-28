Virginia Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 Poll

For the first time since the end of the 2018-2019 season, the Virginia men’s basketball team is ranked in the top three of the AP Top 25 Poll. UVA took care of business in its only game this week, while a couple of top five teams suffered losses, so the Cavaliers moved up two spots to No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

Houston is now the No. 1-ranked team in the Nation for the first time since 1983 and Texas is No. 2.

North Carolina fell 17 spots from No. 1 to No. 18 after suffering back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama this weekend. Kansas, who was No. 3 in the previous poll, dropped to No. 9 after losing to Tennessee.

