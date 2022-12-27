Virginia basketball loses a member of its 1984 Final Four team, Kenton Edelin : Jerry Ratcliffe

By Jerry Ratcliffe

The Virginia basketball family has lost a key member of the Cavaliers’ Magical run to the NCAA Final Four in 1984.

Kenton Edelin, 60, passed away on Christmas Eve. Edelin, who was a key factor in Virginia’s upset win over Bob Knight’s Indiana team in the NCAA Tournament in 1984, was in hospice care at the time of his death.

In March, Edelin suffered multiple ischemic strokes, causing significant brain trauma, paralyzing the left side of his body. After months of work with therapists, they managed to regain function and mobility.

Edelin came to UVA as a walk-on out of Hayfield High School in Alexandria. At 6-foot-8, 204 pounds, he played on the now-defunct junior varsity team under Marc Iavaroni and was encouraged to try out for varsity his sophomore season and made the team.

He played in 97 games his final three seasons and averaged 3.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for his career, leading the Cavaliers in rebounding his senior season (1983-84) when he started 14 games.

Edelin was backup center to Ralph Sampson for his sophomore and junior seasons and posted 62 career blocks, 318 points and 444 rebounds.

Edelin’s most Glorious Moments on the basketball court came against the Hoosiers in a 50-48 Elite Eight win that put Virginia into the Final Four. Edelin scored five crucial points in the final 90 seconds to spur the stunning upset.

After his UVA career, Edelin was surprised that he was drafted in the seventh round by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. He played one season, appearing in 10 games, and returned to Charlottesville to earn his law degree. Edelin had a law practice and was a registered player’s agent, residing in Northern Virginia until his passing.

Check back here soon at JerryRatcliffe.com for a Deeper look back on Edelin’s playing career as a Cavalier.