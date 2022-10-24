Virginia Basketball: Kihei Clark Named to Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List

For the fourth consecutive season, Kihei Clark has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.

Clark, a two-time All-ACC Honorable mention and 2020 Third-Team All-ACC selection, has been named to the Cousy Award preseason watch list in four of his five collegiate seasons. This season, he is on track to take over as UVA’s all-time program leader in minutes played, games played, and starts.

READ MORE: Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Kihei Clark

This is the 19th year of the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, which recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball. Cousy was a First-Team All-American and national Champion at Holy Cross and went on to become a six-time NBA Champion, 13-time NBA All-Star, and the 1957 NBA MVP.

Fans can vote for the 2023 recipient of the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award throughout the season, beginning with the first round of voting on October 28th. The list will be cut to 10 in late January and then five Finalists will be selected in February. A Winner will be selected by Bob Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee in March. For more information, see hoophallawards.com.

Scroll to Continue

2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Candidates

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

Jordan Walker, Alabama-Birmingham

Kerr Crisis, Arizona

Wendell Green, Jr., Auburn

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State

Ryan Nembhard, Creighton

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Jeremy Roach, Duke

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius McGhee, Liberty

Kendrick Davis, Memphis

Caleb Love, North Carolina

Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Will Richardson, Oregon

Yuri Collins, St. Louis

Mike Miles, Jr., TCU

Tyrese Hunter, Texas

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Kihei Clark, Virginia

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men’s basketball news and content: Virginia Men’s Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated