Virginia Basketball: Kihei Clark Named to Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List

For the fourth consecutive season, Kihei Clark has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.

Clark, a two-time All-ACC Honorable mention and 2020 Third-Team All-ACC selection, has been named to the Cousy Award preseason watch list in four of his five collegiate seasons. This season, he is on track to take over as UVA’s all-time program leader in minutes played, games played, and starts.

