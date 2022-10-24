Virginia Basketball: Kihei Clark Named to Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List
For the fourth consecutive season, Kihei Clark has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.
Clark, a two-time All-ACC Honorable mention and 2020 Third-Team All-ACC selection, has been named to the Cousy Award preseason watch list in four of his five collegiate seasons. This season, he is on track to take over as UVA’s all-time program leader in minutes played, games played, and starts.
This is the 19th year of the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, which recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball. Cousy was a First-Team All-American and national Champion at Holy Cross and went on to become a six-time NBA Champion, 13-time NBA All-Star, and the 1957 NBA MVP.
Fans can vote for the 2023 recipient of the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award throughout the season, beginning with the first round of voting on October 28th. The list will be cut to 10 in late January and then five Finalists will be selected in February. A Winner will be selected by Bob Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee in March. For more information, see hoophallawards.com.
2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Candidates
Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama
Jordan Walker, Alabama-Birmingham
Kerr Crisis, Arizona
Wendell Green, Jr., Auburn
Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State
Ryan Nembhard, Creighton
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Jeremy Roach, Duke
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Darius McGhee, Liberty
Kendrick Davis, Memphis
Caleb Love, North Carolina
Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Will Richardson, Oregon
Yuri Collins, St. Louis
Mike Miles, Jr., TCU
Tyrese Hunter, Texas
Tyger Campbell, UCLA
Kihei Clark, Virginia
