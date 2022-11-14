Virginia Basketball Hosts Three Class of 2025 Recruits

Tony Bennett had his hands full this week with the start of the 2022-2023 Virginia men’s basketball season, but he still had time to host a few potential recruiting targets. Three recruits from the class of 2025 took unofficial visits to UVA over the past week.

Two players from Sidwell Friends School in Washington DC – 6’5″ guard Jalen Rougier-Roane and 6’3″ guard Acade Lewis were both at Virginia on Wednesday for Unofficial visits.

