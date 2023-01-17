Virginia Basketball Extends First 2026 Offer to Richmond Center Latrell Allmond

Most of the high school basketball players in the recruiting class of 2026 won’t be signing with their respective Colleges until nearly three years from now, but Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are giving themselves an early start on an at least one target they have their eyes are in this recruiting cycle. Virginia has extended a Scholarship offer to Latrell Allmonda 6’9″ center in the class of 2026 from Richmond, Allmond announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon.



