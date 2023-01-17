Virginia Basketball Extends First 2026 Offer to Richmond Center Latrell Allmond

Most of the high school basketball players in the recruiting class of 2026 won’t be signing with their respective Colleges until nearly three years from now, but Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are giving themselves an early start on an at least one target they have their eyes are in this recruiting cycle. Virginia has extended a Scholarship offer to Latrell Allmonda 6’9″ center in the class of 2026 from Richmond, Allmond announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

It’s still extremely early in the recruiting process for 2026 players, who are currently freshmen in high school, but Latrell Allmond looks to be one of the most highly sought-after prospects in the country. Although he is just a freshman at John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia, Allmond has already picked up major conference offers from Tennessee, NC State, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Georgetown, Georgia, and now Virginia.

That Allmond is a Virginia native probably played a significant role in the UVA coaching staff beginning to recruit him so early in this recruiting cycle. Tony Bennett has put together some impressive recruiting classes over the years at UVA and he is especially adept at finding and securing commitments from players who fit the specific mold of his program, but it has been a long time since any of the top high school basketball players in the Commonwealth of Virginia have decided to stay home and play for the UVA men’s basketball program. It certainly looks like the Cavaliers are trying to change that as they begin their pursuit of Latrell Almond, who appears to be well on his way to becoming one of the most talented Virginia natives in the recruiting class of 2026.

