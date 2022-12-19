Virginia Basketball Drops to No. 6 in Latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

Virginia (8-1) fell four spots to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball poll after suffering its first loss of the season to Houston on Saturday. The Cougars moved up two spots to No. 3, sitting behind No. 2 UConn and No. 1 Purdue. Well. 4 Kansas and No. 5 Arizona rounds out the top five.

UVA is one of four ACC teams in the AP Top 25, joining No. 14 Duke, No. 21 Virginia Tech, and No. 22 Miami. The Cavaliers are set to visit the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

