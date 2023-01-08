Virginia Basketball Defeats Syracuse 73-66 | Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2 ACC) defeated the Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2 ACC) 73-66 on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena. See full play-by-play and live analysis for the game below. Most recent updates are at the top of the page.

Read a full recap of the game here: Virginia Holds Off Syracuse 73-66, Bennett Becomes UVA’s Winningest Coach

Final Score: Syracuse 66, Virginia 73

Beekman is tripped in the back court and makes both free throws again. Chris Bell keeps the game going with a three-pointer to make it a seven-point game with 37 seconds left. Virginia breaks the press and kills some clock before Armaan Franklin gets fouled. Franklin misses both free throws and the door remains slightly open for Syracuse. Girard drives on Beekman and tries to throw up a floater, but Shedrick rejects the shot out of bounds. Virginia comes up with a stop and finally seals the 73-66 win.

