Virginia Basketball Defeats Michigan 70-68 | Live Updates

The No. 3-ranked Virginia Cavaliers (6-0) defeated the Michigan Wolverines (5-2) on Tuesday night in Ann Arbor in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Read play-by-play and live analysis for the game below. Most recent updates are at the top of the page.

Final Score: Virginia 70, Michigan 68

Franklin misses the second free throw and Michigan quickly moves the ball up the floor. Jett Howard elevates for a three-pointer, but Reece Beekman and Jayden Gardner are right there and Gardner blocks Howard’s shot as time expires. What a clutch block from Gardner and what a gutsy win for the Cavaliers on the road. Virginia beats Michigan 70-68.

