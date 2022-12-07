Virginia Basketball Defeats James Madison 55-50 | Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (8-0, 1-0 ACC) defeated the James Madison Dukes (7-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) 55-50 on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. See a full play-by-play and live analysis for the game below. Most recent updates are at the top.

Stay tuned to CavaliersNow for a full recap of the game.

Final Score: JMU 50, Virginia 55

Ryan Dunn doesn’t give Molson an inch on his drive to the basket and Molson is forced to throw a last-ditch pass that doesn’t find its intended target and flies out of bounds for a turnover. That’s two big-time plays for Ryan Dunn at the biggest moments of this game. UVA gets the ball inbounds to Clark, who is fouled right away. Clark’s first free throw rattles out, but he swishes the second to put UVA up by 5. Ihenacho’s corner three is off the mark and the buzzer expires. JMU took Virginia down to the wire for the second-straight season, but this time, the Cavaliers escaped with the win. UVA remains unbeaten with a 55-50 win over JMU.

