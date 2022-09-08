Virginia Basketball Contacts Decommitted Players in Class of 2023

With TJ Power’s commitment to Duke on Wednesday, the Virginia basketball recruiting board for the class of 2023 is down to just five remaining players with active offers from UVA:

SG Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN)

SF Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA)

CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)

CG Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ)

SG Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA)

Just five prospects remain for the Cavaliers to try to secure a commitment from to accompany Blake Buchanan, UVA’s Lone verbal commit in the 2023 recruiting class. While Virginia is certainly hopeful that one of those prospects will commit, especially one of Elijah Gertrude or Davin Cosby, Tony Bennett and the UVA coaching staff have begun to take a look at some other options on the recruiting trail in the last month.

In the past few weeks, Virginia has reportedly been in contact with three players in the class of 2023, who were previously committed to other schools, but who have reopened their recruitments.

Chase Clemmonsa three-star point guard from Greenville, South Carolina, originally committed to Nebraska back in early June, but decommitted on Wednesday and reopened his recruitment.

Clemmons took a visit to Virginia back in June of 2021. In addition to UVA, Clemmons has heard from Georgia Tech, NC State, Dayton, UCF and St. Joseph’s since his decommitment. 247Sports rates Clemmons as the No. 42 point guard in the class of 2023 and the No. 4 prospects in South Carolina.

After committing to Ohio State back in November 2021, four-star shooting guard George Washington III out of Dayton, Ohio has had a long list of schools contact him since announcing his decommitment from the Buckeyes on Monday.

In addition to Virginia, Washington has heard from Auburn, Louisville, Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama, Dayton, Missouri, Auburn, Wake Forest, Seton Hall, Penn State, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh. The 6’2″ Washington is the No. 76 overall prospect in 247Sports’ Composite rankings, the No. 9 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 2 player in Ohio. Washington also visited UVA last fall.

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorna four-star combo guard out of Montverde Academy, decommitted from Purdue on August 3rd.

As of late August, Gibbs-Lawhorn has heard from the following programs since reopening his recruitment: Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Illinois, NC State, NC State, Texas, Memphis, and Santa Barbara. Ranked the No. 70 overall player in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, Gibbs-Lawhorn is the No. 14 combo guard in the Nation and the No. 8-ranked player from the state of Florida.

Scroll to Continue

It has not been confirmed that Virginia has extended official offers to this bunch and the odds of the Cavaliers landing any of these three players are not particularly high. But as always, trust in Tony Bennett and everything will work out. With Blake Buchanan coming in and the young Talent already on the roster starting this season, the future of UVA basketball is still very bright.

