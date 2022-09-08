Virginia Basketball Contacts Decommitted Players in Class of 2023

With TJ Power’s commitment to Duke on Wednesday, the Virginia basketball recruiting board for the class of 2023 is down to just five remaining players with active offers from UVA:

SG Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN)
SF Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA)
CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)
CG Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ)
SG Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA)

