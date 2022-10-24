Virginia Basketball | Clark Named to Cousy Award Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Kihei Clark was one of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday (Oct. 24).

Named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual Honor now in its 19th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

Clark, who was named to the Cousy Award watch list for the fourth consecutive season, helped the Cavaliers to a 21-14 overall record and NIT quarterfinal appearance in 2021-22. He averaged 10 points and 4.4 assists to earn All-ACC Honorable mention honors for the second consecutive season. Clark ranked second in the league in minutes (36.1 mpg), fifth in assists (4.4 apg) and sixth in assist/turnover ratio (1.99).

Cousy played for Holy Cross from 1946-1950 winning an NCAA Championship in 1947. He was named a Consensus First-Team All-American in 1950. His success continued at the professional level as a six-time NBA Champion (1957, 1959-1963 ), NBA Most Valuable Player (1957) and 13-time NBA All-Star (1951-63). In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting on October 28. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February to just 5. In March, the five Finalists will be presented to Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a Winner will be selected.

The Winner of the 2023 Bob Cousy Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional Awards being presented include the Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone (Power Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Collin Gillespie, Villanova (2022), Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (2021), Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

For more information on the 2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #CousyAward on Twitter and Instagram.