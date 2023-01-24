Virginia Basketball Bracketology Update: NCAA Tournament Projections – 1/24

Just over seven weeks remain until Selection Sunday for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, so it’s time to take a look at where Virginia stands in the latest March Madness bracketology projections. The Cavaliers have won five games in a row and are currently ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

There seems to be a Consensus between bracket experts Joe Lunardi (ESPN), Jerry Palm (CBS), and Mike DeCourcy (Fox), who each have Virginia as the No. 3 seed in the East Region. See a summary of each expert’s latest bracketology forecast below:

