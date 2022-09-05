Virginia Basketball: Blake Buchanan and Two Recruiting Targets Visit UVA

Virginia basketball commit Blake Buchanan and his family pose with UVA head Coach Tony Bennett at a Virginia football game during Buchanan's official visit to UVA.

The opening weekend of the college football season was also a busy one for the UVA men’s basketball program. Virginia Hosted commit Blake Buchanan as well as a couple of targets in future recruiting classes on Grounds this weekend.

Buchanan, who announced his commitment to UVA over Gonzaga back on July 3rd, took his official visit to Virginia over the weekend. He was seen spending a lot of time with the current UVA men’s basketball team, accompanying them to Friday’s ‘Paint the Town Orange’ pep Rally on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville and then attending the UVA football season-opener against Richmond on Saturday at Scott Stadium . It’s never too early to start building chemistry with future teammates.

