Virginia Basketball Attendees Announced for ACC Basketball Tip-Off

Attendees for the ACC Basketball Tip-Off event in Charlotte next week have been announced.

The Virginia men’s basketball team will be represented by head Coach Tony Bennett as well as fifth-years Kihei Clark and Jayden Gardner. The UVA Women’s basketball team will send senior forward Camryn Taylor and grad transfer forward Sam Brunelle to accompany new head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

The 2022 ACC Basketball Tip-Off will take place on October 11th and 12th at the Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Women’s basketball event will occur on the 11th followed by the men’s event on the 12th.

