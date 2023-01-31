Virginia Basketball at Syracuse | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) take on the Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) in a Monday night ACC Clash at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below.

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Virginia 20, Syracuse 17 | 10:40 1H

Brown gets Loose again under the basket for a layup and it’s a two-point game. Clark finds a driving lane in the Syracuse zone defense and draws a foul at the rim, making both free throws. Mintz backs down Clark and hits a short jumper over him in the paint. Clark throws a beautiful lob pass to Kadin Shedrick at the rim and Shedrick finishes with a flush. Brown snatches an Offensive rebound over Ryan Dunn and passes out to Joe Girard for a deep three-pointer. Virginia beats Syracuse over the top again as Clark throws an alley-oop to Shedrick for a dunk on consecutive possessions.

