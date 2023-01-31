Virginia Basketball at Syracuse | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) take on the Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) in a Monday night ACC Clash at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below.

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Virginia 20, Syracuse 17 | 10:40 1H

Brown gets Loose again under the basket for a layup and it’s a two-point game. Clark finds a driving lane in the Syracuse zone defense and draws a foul at the rim, making both free throws. Mintz backs down Clark and hits a short jumper over him in the paint. Clark throws a beautiful lob pass to Kadin Shedrick at the rim and Shedrick finishes with a flush. Brown snatches an Offensive rebound over Ryan Dunn and passes out to Joe Girard for a deep three-pointer. Virginia beats Syracuse over the top again as Clark throws an alley-oop to Shedrick for a dunk on consecutive possessions.

Virginia 20, Syracuse 17 | 10:40 1H

Scroll to Continue

Syracuse ends UVA’s 6-0 run as Maliq Brown slashes from the baseline and scores off the glass. Jayden Gardner has an answer on the other end, hitting a mid-range jumper. Girard hits a fading mid-range jump shot from the right side, but Gardner responds with yet another mid-range jumper. Virginia doubles Jesse Edwards in the post and Edwards makes a great pass to find Brown for an open dunk on the backside. Syracuse gets another stop and then Mintz elevates for a short jumper to get the Orange back within four points.

Virginia 14, Syracuse 10 | 14:16 1H

Armaan Franklin Picks up a Steal on Syracuse’s first possession of the game and Jayden Gardner is fouled on the other end, making two free throws to get the Cavaliers on the board. The Orange have turned the ball over on each of their first three possessions. UVA takes advantage of the third turnover as Gardner hits a baseline jumper. Judah Mintz comes off a screen and knocks down a floater from the free throw line to get Syracuse on the board. Kihei Clark penetrates and then dishes out to Franklin, who splashes the corner three-pointer. Syracuse turns the ball over again and then Vander Plas hits a three-pointer to put the Cavaliers ahead 10-2. Jim Boeheim calls a timeout.