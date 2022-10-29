Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Francisco Caffaro

The countdown is on for the start of the 2022-2023 college basketball season. Just over a week remains until a new season of college hoops tips off. With that in mind, it’s time to preview the roster for the 2022-2023 Virginia men’s basketball team. CavaliersNow will be going through the UVA roster player-by-player in preparation for the season, which begins on Monday, November 7th against NC Central at John Paul Jones Arena.

Today, we analyze redshirt senior center Francisco Caffaro.

I pity Franklin

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button