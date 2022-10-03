Virginia Basketball: 2024 Targets Rise in On3 Recruiting Rankings
On3 updated its recruiting class of 2024 player rankings on Monday and a number of Virginia’s offered targets rose in the rankings.
Of the eight prospects who have been offered by UVA in this recruiting cycle, seven are ranked in the top 50 and two are ranked in the top 25 overall players in the class of 2024.
SG Jayden “Juke” Harris (Salisbury, NC)
On3 ranking: No. 21 overall, No. 4 shooting guard, No. 2 in North Carolina
Offered by Virginia on August 2nd
SF Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI)
On3 ranking: No. 23 overall, No. 7 shooting guard, No. 1 in Wisconsin
Offered by Virginia on September 27th
SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)
On3 ranking: No. 33 overall, No. 10 small forward, No. 2 in Virginia
Offered by Virginia by August 7th
PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)
On3 ranking: No. 34 overall, No. 5 power forward, No. 3 in North Carolina
Offered by Virginia on January 14th
SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)
On3 ranking: No. 36 overall, No. 11 small forward, No. 4 in North Carolina
Offered by Virginia on September 16th
CG Jaeden Mustaf (Hyattsville, MD)
On3 ranking: No. 45 overall, No. 14 shooting guard, No. 5 in Maryland
Offered by Virginia on August 2nd
PG Dedan Thomas (Henderson, NV)
On3 ranking: No. 47 overall, No. 7 point guard, No. 1 in Nevada
Offered by Virginia on September 2nd
SF Caleb Williams (Washington DC)
On3 ranking: No. 80 overall, No. 23 small forward, No. 3 in Washington, DC
Offered by Virginia on August 4th
Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates
