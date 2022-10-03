Virginia Basketball: 2024 Targets Rise in On3 Recruiting Rankings

On3 updated its recruiting class of 2024 player rankings on Monday and a number of Virginia’s offered targets rose in the rankings.

Of the eight prospects who have been offered by UVA in this recruiting cycle, seven are ranked in the top 50 and two are ranked in the top 25 overall players in the class of 2024.

