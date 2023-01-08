Virginia at NC State: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The ACC features a potential game-of-the-day contender with Virginia (13-2) hitting the road to take on 10th-ranked NC State (12-3) in Women’s college basketball action. These teams are both looking to get back on track after losing their last game and two of their last three games overall to get knocked down to earth. This game presents an opportunity for the Cavaliers and Wolfpack to get back on track and not fall under .500 in conference play, putting them in a deep hole as they both have aspirations to win the conference. This is a big basketball game for both teams, who both play hard.

How to Watch Virginia at NC State in Women’s College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Watch Virginia at NC State online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The Wolfpack are coming off a tough upset loss to Boston College 79-71 at home behind junior Dontavia Waggoner putting up 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

This season, the Wolfpack have shown the ability to have an explosive offense scoring 80-plus points in seven games and has the ability to play in lower-scoring games going 5-3 in games where they score fewer than 70 total points.

For the Cavaliers, they have a trio of double-figure scorers led by junior Mir McLean and her 12.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. After a 12-0 start to the season where their offense was playing well, they are down to just 63.6 points per game in their last three.

Regional restrictions may apply.