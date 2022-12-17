Virginia and Kansas basketball among teams with stylish uniforms

This weekend in college basketball features multiple top-25 matchups across the nation, along with Stellar uniform selections.



The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks, No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers, Utah Utes and Northwestern Wildcats will rock eye-catching threads when they take the floor on Saturday. The Cincinnati Bearcats already turned heads with their uniform set on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the ensembles from all the teams.

Northwestern Wildcats

Designed by Seniors Chase Audige, Boo Buie, Robbie Beran and Roy Dixon III, Northwestern will sport its “Chicago’s Own” By the Players uniforms on Saturday against the DePaul Blue Demons.

By the Players. For Chicago. Debuting this Saturday 😼 pic.twitter.com/2GzNJr6bMM — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) December 13, 2022

Kansas Jayhawks

The Jayhawks will don their new white uniforms when they battle the No. 14 at Indiana Hoosiers (Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2).

Utah Utes

Utah Revealed a mono-red throwback set it will wear on Saturday against the BYU Cougars.

Virginia Cavaliers

The Cavaliers’ white set, which they revealed in November, will be on display when they face the Cougars (Saturday, 2 pm ET on ESPN2). Bonus points for the hype video to get viewers excited for the top-five showdown.

Cincinnati Bearcats

The Bearcats threw it back to the 1970s with these vintage threads against the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks on Wednesday. They will face the La Salle Explorers on Saturday.