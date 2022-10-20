VIRAL: Paolo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game

Paolo Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Orlando Magic this past summer.

Therefore, he played in his first career NBA regular season game on Wednesday evening when the Magic faced off with the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

During the game, they made a great first impression.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button