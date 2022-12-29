VIRAL: Kyrie Irving Drops Hawks Player To The Ground

It’s Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are in Georgia, taking on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

During the first quarter, NBA Champion Kyrie Irving had a phenomenal move on Aaron Holiday that dropped him to the ground.

After the crossover, Irving drilled a three-pointer.

The clip is going viral on Twitter and has over 100,000 views in less than 60 minutes.

