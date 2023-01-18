Viola Santana stars as Healdsburg girls soccer beats Kelseyville

Healdsburg scored two goals in the first half and another in the second Tuesday to secure a 3-0 nonleague win over Kelseyville.

Julia Dolph, Maddie Munselle, and Viola Santana were the goal scorers for the Greyhounds, and Santana also had two assists.

Healdsburg is now 6-2-1 on the year but remains in search of its first North Bay League Redwood division win. The Greyhounds get their next change Friday at home against Santa Rosa.

Boys basketball

Cloverdale started Tuesday’s home game on a 22-5 run and never looked back, beating Clear Lake 64-41. Caden Axell and Casey Lemley led the Eagles with 17 points apiece, while Tatum Kurpinsky added 12.

Maria Carrillo picked up a nonleague win Tuesday, beating Rancho Cotate 58-47. A 19-point second quarter for the Pumas made the difference.

Carrillo’s Spencer Hubenette led all scorers with 21 points and Sebastian McCarthy added 14. For the Cougars, Adam Pengel led the Cougars with 18 points and Liam Keaney chipped in nine.

Girls basketball

Montgomery continued its strong momentum from last week, beating Analy 56-29 at home. The Vikings raced out to a 20-5 lead after the first quarter and held the Tigers to just 11 points in the second half.

The all-around play of Kylin DeVries (four points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks) set the tone, while Kaia Eubanks (10 points), Elle Picard (14 points) and Emily Mathis (18 points) led the scoring.

For the Tigers, Morgan Gramm and Maycee Hunter each had 10 points apiece.

Olivia Wright had 14 points and Bella Tavolacci added 10 as visiting Windsor beat Santa Rosa 34-29. Kate Townsend led Santa Rosa with 13 points while knocking down three triples.

Healdsburg kept its undefeated league record intact with a convincing 65-17 win at Piner. Hailey Webb scored 24 points, Itzel Ortiz scored 16 points and Allie Espinoza 15 for the Greyhounds.

Boys wrestling

Casa Grande was Unstoppable this past weekend at the Kermit Bankson Invitational Tournament in Albany, taking first place as a team by 80 points more than the second-place finisher. To top that, every Gauchos Wrestler medaled at the tournament.

The Gauchos saw first-place finishes in the 134-pound weight class (Caleb Quintua), 147 (Jacob Quintua) and 154 (Camden Bushy).. Three wrestlers also finished in second place: Dylan Boden (108), Ray Pacheco (128 ) and Ronald Neely (287).

The team win is another mark in Casa’s strong start to the season. The Gauchos are undefeated in the Vine Valley Athletic League and have yet to lose against North Coast Section opponents.