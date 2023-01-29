Vince Pellegrino and the Western Golf Association
Our guest once again on The Chicago Golf Report podcast is Vince Pellegrino, Senior Vice President, Tournaments at the Western Golf Association. In his 20+ years with the WGA, Vince has helped the organization manage the Evans Scholars Foundation’s efforts to award full tuition and housing college scholarships to high-achieving caddies with limited financial means.
He’s also been directly involved with helping The Western Golf Association conduct Championships for professional and Amateur golfers, including the BMW Championship, Western Amateur, NV5 Invitational, Western Junior, Women’s Western Amateur and Women’s Western Junior.
In this discussion we learn about:
- How winning the Evans Scholarship changed his life
- How Chick Evans’ initiative in 1930 has now provided college Scholarships to nearly 12,000 individuals
- The benefits of caddying
- Why the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields will be highly anticipated
- How the Western Golf Association has rebounded from the impact of the Pandemic
- Why the NV5 Invitational at the Glen Club is moving from May to July
- Why so many top players have won the Western Amateur
- What to expect at Midlothian Country Club for the Western Junior
- How technology is impacting the game of golf
