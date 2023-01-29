Vince Pellegrino and the Western Golf Association

Our guest once again on The Chicago Golf Report podcast is Vince Pellegrino, Senior Vice President, Tournaments at the Western Golf Association. In his 20+ years with the WGA, Vince has helped the organization manage the Evans Scholars Foundation’s efforts to award full tuition and housing college scholarships to high-achieving caddies with limited financial means.

He’s also been directly involved with helping The Western Golf Association conduct Championships for professional and Amateur golfers, including the BMW Championship, Western Amateur, NV5 Invitational, Western Junior, Women’s Western Amateur and Women’s Western Junior.

In this discussion we learn about: