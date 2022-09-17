Vince Marrow responds to the latest Roman Harper disrespect at UK Football

In seasons past, Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats have often been overlooked, and they thrived off the motivation it gave them.

However, the Wildcats received some respect this year and were ranked in the preseason Top 25 for the first time in over 40 years. This led many to question how the team would handle the newfound respect and high expectations.

Yet, that respect was short-lived when the majority of the national media gave Kentucky no shot to beat Florida in Week 2, including SEC Network Analyst Roman Harper, who called the Wildcats “soft”.

The comment was just the motivation that the Kentucky Wildcats needed and after the team traveled to Gainesville and beat the Florida Gators 26-16, the team was sure to bring it up during their celebration.

Yet, Harper has not backed off his stance.

On Friday, Harper joined The Paul Finebaum Show and provided the Wildcats with even more bulletin board material.

“At least I know they’re listening. My opinion still hasn’t changed. I thought Florida helped them out a lot. Overall, Kentucky was more mentally tough and outperformed them.”

“I like Kentucky basketball. I’m a big fan of Kentucky basketball…Can we go up there for a basketball game? If it’s a basketball game, I’m excited.”

Harper may just be playing into the heel role that he has now inherited, but either way, the football team and the Big Blue Nation appreciate the motivation.

In fact, the Big Dog himself, Vince Marrow, has already responded to Harper’s latest disrespect.

Dude that’s football you go in at Halftime and adjust. I love our o.line straight dogs wouldn’t trade them for anything. Plus didn’t our D.line get pushed around lol. Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) September 16, 2022

Tell ’em, Coach!