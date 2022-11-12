Vince Carter Joins Bally Sports Florida to Announce Select Magic Games
8-time All-Star to call tonight’s Magic-Suns game alongside David Steele and Jeff Turner
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bally Sports Florida, the network home of the Orlando Magic, announced that NBA great Vince Carter will join the broadcast for select Magic games during the 2022-23 NBA season.
Carter’s first game as an Analyst alongside play-by-play announcer David Steele and color analyst Jeff Turner will be tonight, Nov. 11, when the Magic face the Phoenix Suns at Amway Center. Fans can tune in at 6:30 pm for pregame coverage, with tip-off set for 7 pm
A Daytona Beach native, the high-flying Carter was an eight-time All-Star in his 22-year NBA career and played for the Magic during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.
Carter also calls select Atlanta Hawks games on Bally Sports Southeast, a role he has held for the past two seasons. He has also broadcast for ESPN and served as a color analyst for NBC’s basketball coverage at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Magic fans can watch Carter’s debut tonight on Bally Sports Florida, BallySports.com, or on the Bally Sports app when they authenticate using their pay-TV credentials. Magic games and programming are also now available on Bally Sports+, the all-new standalone streaming subscription service from Bally Sports. Fans can visit BallySportsPlus.com to learn more and subscribe.
ABOUT BALLY SPORTS FLORIDA / BALLY SPORTS SUN
Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun – two Diamond Sports Group-owned regional sports networks – are the local destinations for the Orlando Magic, Miami HEAT, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. Together, Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun present more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. Serving sports fans across the Sunshine State, the regional networks combine to produce more than 700 live Sporting events and over 300 studio-based and original programs year round. Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award-winning TV, digital and streaming coverage of Florida’s Hometown sports teams. For more information and content, visit www.ballysports.com and follow @BallySportsFL on Twitter, @BallySportsFlorida on Instagram and Bally Sports Florida & Sun on Facebook.