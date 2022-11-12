Vince Carter Joins Bally Sports Florida to Announce Select Magic Games

8-time All-Star to call tonight’s Magic-Suns game alongside David Steele and Jeff Turner

Carter’s first game as an Analyst alongside play-by-play announcer David Steele and color analyst Jeff Turner will be tonight, Nov. 11, when the Magic face the Phoenix Suns at Amway Center. Fans can tune in at 6:30 pm for pregame coverage, with tip-off set for 7 pm

A Daytona Beach native, the high-flying Carter was an eight-time All-Star in his 22-year NBA career and played for the Magic during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.

Carter also calls select Atlanta Hawks games on Bally Sports Southeast, a role he has held for the past two seasons. He has also broadcast for ESPN and served as a color analyst for NBC’s basketball coverage at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Magic fans can watch Carter’s debut tonight on Bally Sports Florida, BallySports.com, or on the Bally Sports app when they authenticate using their pay-TV credentials. Magic games and programming are also now available on Bally Sports+, the all-new standalone streaming subscription service from Bally Sports. Fans can visit BallySportsPlus.com to learn more and subscribe.

