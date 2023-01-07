Vin Diesel Shares Sweet Fast X Post With Tyrese Gibson, But It’s Gibson’s Response That Has Me Emotional

Anyone who’s invested the Fast & Furious Films knows the cast is a family both on and off screen. They tell moving stories about their connections and post about their reunions via social media regularly. The bond seems particularly strong between Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson (who fought to remain with FF), even though the two didn’t appear in a film together in the franchise until Fast Five. The two co-stars are always commenting on each other’s posts and showing love. But this time was different, as Diesel shared a sweet post prompting a response from Gibson that really makes me emotional.

The sweet exchange began when Vin Diesel took the time to shout out his longtime co-star in a touching post he shared on his Instagram. In the sentimental message, the Dominic Toretto actor acknowledged Gibson and how far they and the beloved action franchise have come over the last decade. From there, Diesel mentioned being excited about the press tour for Fast X — the latest flick in the series. Check out the sweet caption along with the loving photo of the two co-stars/friends:

The Fast alums looked like they were having so much fun while taking in the beautiful moonlight. Given how relaxed the two look, one wouldn’t even think that they were working on a movie at the time. Their closeness has been on display several times over the years, with Gibson even defending Diesel during the height of the latter’s feud with former co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Upon seeing the lovely post, Gibson wasted no time in leaving a thoughtful and emotional response. The long time Fast & Furious star spoke about Diesel being a quality friend over the years:

We were all one’s children on the Playground as we would look to the left and the right sandboxes play areas basketball, tetherball the Innocence of looking around and feeling like so many options of friends…. And as you get older, you specifically realize the difference between quantity versus QUALITY!

His reply got even more heartfelt, as he spoke about all the times that the Riddick star showed up for him over the years. All in all, the Transformers alum perfectly illustrated how his friend has always had his back:

If you would be so lucky to have one brother, that brother would be Vin Diesel humbled, grateful, and appreciative for you showing up, celebrating my birthday and going to visit my mother’s final resting place with me. Iron sharpens iron and our conversations, laughter vibes, talking about things that most people wouldn’t understand even if we tried to explain it…. I’m a better man after these three days and I got my brother to thank…. It’s been said that it’s not lonely at the top if you have somebody else to get there…: #FastX global dance, and beyond…. Here we gooooo!!!!!!!!!

I’m not crying, you are! It’s quite touching to hear Tyrese Gibson speak about Vin Diesel the man rather than the movie star. You can tell the two stars have a deep connection that allows them to show up for each other during the good and tough times. For instance, Diesel supported Gibson when his mother died last year. The fact that they have a mutual admiration and respect for their late co-star and friend Paul Walker has probably also strengthened their bond over the years.

Hopefully, fans will get to see their Brotherhood on display even more once the Fast X press tour starts. With this being the first part of their final Fast outing, I imagine laughs will be shared and tears will be shed during interviews.

Fast X will hit theaters on May 19 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases, with Fast & Furious 11 reportedly set for release in February 2024. In the meantime, go stream every Fast & Furious movie in order to catch up on the saga.