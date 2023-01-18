Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Los Blancos have not won at the Estadio de la Ceramica since the 2016/17 season and they could be in for another tough evening

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica on Thursday evening to Villarreal in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey with Carlo Ancelotti looking for an improved performance from his side against the Yellow Submarine.

Los Blancos were beaten 2-1 in their league Encounter against Quique Setien’s men less than two weeks ago and another competitive fixture looks to be on the cards.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid latest odds

Despite beating the same opponents in the same stadium just a few days ago, Villarreal are Outsiders for the win with bet365 offering them at 19/10 (2.90).

Los Blancos can be backed at 11/8 (2.37) while the draw is priced at 5/2 (3.50).

Villarreal vs Real Madrid first goal scorer odds

Karim Benzema and Gerard Moreno are two of the most technically gifted forwards playing in the Spanish topflight and both are offered at 9/2 (5.50) to score first.

Villarreal’s Samuel Chukweze is priced at 8/1 (9.00) while Vinicius Junior is offered at 9/1 (10.00) and Rodrygo Goes at 10/1 (11.00).

Villarreal vs Real Madrid preview

This is a key game for Real Madrid coming off the back of their Spanish Super Cup defeat to Barcelona and another elimination from a domestic cup competition could pile the pressure on Carlo Ancelotti.

In their league meeting 10 days ago Villarreal were Sharper and better organized and with Madrid having played two tiring games in Saudi Arabia since then, the hosts are likely to be fresher once more.

Setien’s side have scored in each of their last seven matches and with Madrid missing some key defensive players in Aurelien Tchouameni, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, the hosts will be confident of causing the Spanish Champions more problems.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid tips and predictions.

Villarreal can be backed at 6/5 (2.20) to score over 1.5 goals and at 5/6 (1.83) to win either half both of which look like excellent options.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

