Villanova Basketball 2022-23 Player Preview: The Bench Mob

Collin O’Toole

Hometown: Rye, NY

High School: St. Thomas More

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

The Bench Mob preview:

It’s another one-man bench mob this season, after Kevin Voigt was the Lone walk-on last season.

This time, it’s a brand new face, as Collin O’Toole earns a roster spot after spending last season on the practice squad.

O’Toole is a sophomore from Rye, NY He attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic, where he helped them to the Final Four of the WPIAL Playoffs and a state title. He did a post-grad year at St. Thomas More, where Villanova alumni Eric Paschall, Dwayne Anderson and Omari Spellman most recently attended.

His father, Tim, is the associate head coach at Pitt.

O’Toole demonstrated some hustle during the Blue-White Scrimmage, and hopefully, he’ll get a chance to log some official in-game minutes this season.

Last season, Kevin Voigt got to appear in six games, after there were no bench mob Appearances in 2020-21. How many will O’Toole get to play this season?

Best Case Scenario: It’s always a great sign for the Wildcats when walk-ons go in. Although there’s plenty of new pieces to experiment with, if the ‘Cats can win big and find immediate success despite being a new-look team, there’s a chance O’Toole can make frequent appearances. Even if he doesn’t go in, he’ll become a fan favorite.

Worst Case Scenario: The games are close or the ‘Cats are trailing, and there’s lots of growing pains, which means there aren’t really any opportunities for O’Toole to go in. Despite that, he continues to be a hype man, generate energy and help out in practice.