Villanova Basketball 2022-23 player preview: Nnanna Njoku

Nnanna Njoku’s career stats THE SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR Dr REB AST BLK STL PF THU PTS THE SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR Dr REB AST BLK STL PF THU PTS 2021-22 9 0 3 0.3-0.7 50 0.0 to 0.0 0 0.0 to 0.0 0 0.7 0.9 1.6 0 0.1 0.1 0.6 0.2 0.7

Nnanna Njoku

Hometown: Newark, Del

High School: Sanford School

Height: 6-9

Weight: 260

Nnanna Njoku player preview:

Frontcourt depth was at a premium last season, with Eric Dixon playing a bulk at the ‘5,’ and even Jermaine Samuels was stepping in for some big man minutes in the second half of the season.

Reserve true center or big man minutes should not be an issue this season, as Nnanna Njoku prepares for his second season with the ‘Cats.

His first season was more of a developmental year, one that was filled with various setbacks. He appeared in just nine games for a combined 27 minutes, scoring a total of six points on 3-of-6 shooting with 14 rebounds, a steal and a block.

Off the court, Njoku overcame different obstacles. A concussion forced him to miss approximately a month of action at the end of the preseason. They also dealt with “hydration issues.” Njoku also missed some time during the season due to a non-COVID illness and the death of a close family member.

While trying to temper impressions and expectations from the Blue-White scrimmage, it is safe to say that this play and dunk would be impressive on any level or any stage, and hopefully a sign of what’s to come this season:

With a full year in the system, despite the head coaching change, Njoku should feel more comfortable and be in a position where he’ll be able to contribute in the rotation. He’s got the frame and the physical tools, plus the athleticism, to succeed.

He only made a few appearances throughout last season, but that shouldn’t be the case this year. Njoku is ready to step in and provide big minutes, and show off all the different things he’s learned and gained behind the scenes.

Best Case Scenario: Njoku takes a big leap from last season and provides valuable frontcourt minutes off the bench. His athleticism, combined with added familiarity with the program, plus hopefully a setback-free season, allows him to take off and succeed in his role. He becomes a reliable and dependable understudy to Dixon, giving the ‘Cats another rebounder and two-way interior anchor.

Worst Case Scenario: He’ll be a bigger part of the rotation, but Njoku is unable to put it together and take a jump from last season. He shows splashes and spurts, but struggles with consistency. Although he’ll add minutes off the bench, the Wildcats will have to improvise and get creative once again when it comes to finding frontcourt minutes — or Dixon just becomes an iron man that rarely sees time off the court.