Villanova Basketball 2022-23 player preview: Justin Moore

Justin Moore’s Career Stats THE SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR Dr REB AST BLK STL PF THU PTS THE SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR Dr REB AST BLK STL PF THU PTS 2019-20 31 18 29.9 4.0-9.6 41.8 2.0-5.0 39.6 1.3-1.8 71.4 0.3 2.8 3.1 1.9 0.3 0.7 1.5 1.8 11.3 2020-21 25 24 32.8 4.8-10.9 44.1 1.6-5.2 31 1.7-2.2 77.8 0.3 3.8 4.1 3 0.4 0.6 2.1 1.5 12.9 2021-22 36 36 34.6 5.0-12.7 39.7 2.2-6.3 35.6 2.5-3.3 75 0.7 4.1 4.8 2.3 0.4 1 1.8 1.4 14.8

Justin Moore

Height: 6 to 4

Weight: 215

Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.

high school: DeMatha Catholic

Justin Moore player preview:

Justin Moore had a great junior season, that’s no secret. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.8 points a game while emerging as a key leader for the Wildcats. Moore’s value lies in his ability to impact the game in multiple areas. Shot making comes to mind first, but don’t sleep on the other parts of his game, where he showed major strides last season. He made timely defensive plays (1.0 stl, 0.4 blk), and is an improving playmaker (2.3 ast). Both areas of need this upcoming season with the departures of Jermaine Samuels and Collin Gillespie. Look for him to improve his assist numbers with the added responsibility.

Shooting consistency will be important. If Moore can meet or exceed his 35.6% mark from 3 last season, he will add a lot of value. Opening up the floor for both himself and his teammates.

Unfortunately, Moore’s 2021-22 season didn’t end how he or the fans would have wanted. The Achilles injury left him unable to compete in what would have been his first Final Four. A tough Blow as he was playing some of his best basketball at the time.

There is reason for optimism though, his rehab has been going well and he’s feeling “really good.” Moore has worked with Villanova strength Coach ‘Shack’ to get stronger over the offseason. Work which should prove useful when combined with his physical play style. Expect to see more powerful drives and strong finishes when he returns.

Although there is currently no timetable for his return, Moore has been able to do individual on-court workouts. A good sign that progress is being made in his recovery. Even though Moore hasn’t been able to practice with the team, he has still been at practice. Contributing as both a leader and mentor for the younger players. A commitment the underclassmen on the team are sure to appreciate.

There are many reasons to be optimistic about Moore’s return. For one he’s been in big moments before and has a lot of experience with the system. Unlike the underclassmen, Moore has experience with new head Coach Kyle Neptune. This familiarity should be an asset for him, and allow him to focus more on his game. Additionally Moore doesn’t rely solely on his athleticism. The dynamic guard is able to beat opponents off the dribble using skill. So even if it takes a while for his in game conditioning to return, he should still find ways to be effective until then.

Best Case Scenario: Moore Returns to form quickly and is able to contribute almost immediately. Adding an All-Big East caliber player to the current group raises their sales significantly. His addition would add more scoring and playmaking to the already talented group. Giving head Coach Kyle Neptune more line-up flexibility and depth. A key factor that was missing at times during the 2021-22 season.

Worst Case Scenario: Moore’s return takes longer than expected, and he’s inconsistent to begin with. If this is ultimately the outcome, Patience is important. Returning from a complex injury like an Achilles is not easy. Have faith that Moore’s work ethic and ‘attitude’ will eventually prevail. If there are people who doubt his ability to return at a high level, the confident Moore is definitely not one of them. It’s also possible that he solely focuses on rehab and keeping his pro aspirations in mind, which delays his return date even further back or maybe there’s a setback in his recovery that he doesn’t come back this season.