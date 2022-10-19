Villanova Basketball 2022-23 Player Preview: Jordan Longino

Jordan Longino career stats THE SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR Dr REB AST BLK STL PF THU PTS THE SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR Dr REB AST BLK STL PF THU PTS 2021-22 26 0 8.6 0.6-1.9 32.7 0.3-1.0 30.8 0.3-0.3 100 0.3 0.5 0.8 0.4 0 0.5 1.2 0.6 1.8

Jordan Longino

Hometown: Doylestown, Pa.

High School: Germantown Academy

Height: 6 to 5

Weight: 215

Jordan Longino player preview:

Tired legs and fatigue Jokes aside — through all the clamoring for some of the Younger guys to play in a Deeper rotation, Jordan Longino was the only player in class to really get that opportunity last season.

It took some time, though. After a couple of early-season appearances in November, it wasn’t until later in the season that he would see some extended minutes and actually be called upon from the bench.

He got to appear in 26 games, averaging 1.8 points through 8.6 minutes per game. They shot 32.7% on the floor, and 30.8% from long range.

They got to play for 10 or more minutes in 11 different games. Longino’s best showing came in the 78-59 regular season finale win over Butler, where he tallied 10 points, seven boards and one steal through 22 minutes of action.

It was a promising sign that he was starting to put things together on the court, between his athleticism, and his ability to score and provide energy off the bench.

Longino got to play in the Big East Tournament and chipped in a couple baskets in a tight contest with UConn in the semifinals, but that’d be the end of the line for him. Just when he seemed to be carving out a niche for himself, he suffered an untimely meniscus injury during practice in the days leading up to the NCAA Tournament, which ultimately ended his season.

It wasn’t all doom-and-gloom though, as the ‘Cats ran to the Final Four. Of course, questions remained of what-could-have-been regarding Justin Moore and, to an extent, Longino, but it looks like we’ll finally get a bigger glimpse of what the latter can do.

Now healthy and with preseason and offseason work to prepare for the upcoming season, it sounds like Longino is due for a big year coming up. He Drew some preseason praise from his teammates, looked solid in the Blue-White Scrimmage, but once the games begin, it’ll be interesting to see how much he’s developed on the court.

He was hailed as a scorer, sharpshooter, and two-sport star in high school. Longino surpassed Villanova alumnus Alvin Williams as Germantown Academy’s (Pa.) all-time leading scorer, despite a couple of COVID-condensed seasons.

It’ll be great to see him finally put his talents on display with a bigger role in the rotation, especially with a year of experience under his belt.

Best Case Scenario: Longino builds off of last season and becomes a reliable piece in the rotation, providing a spark off the bench. However, with preseason injuries affecting the ‘Cats, maybe he even works his way into the starting five for a couple of games while his ailing teammates recover. Regardless if he starts or doesn’t, Longino owns his role and takes a step forward like his teammates expect him to, and he’s able to build confidence and carry that momentum forward throughout the rest of the season.

Worst Case Scenario: Longino hits a bit of a sophomore slump and is unable to find consistency on the court. With the way the depth chart is looking, he’ll likely play a part in the rotation no matter what, especially early in the season due to various injuries, but the big jump forward takes a bit longer than expected.