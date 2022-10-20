Villanova Basketball 2022-23 player preview: Eric Dixon

Eric Dixon’s Career Stats

Eric Dixon’s career stats THE SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR Dr REB AST BLK STL PF THU PTS THE SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR Dr REB AST BLK STL PF THU PTS 2020-21 21 0 8.2 1.0-2.1 46.7 0.1-0.4 25 1.0-1.5 64.5 0.6 1 1.6 0.3 0.3 0.2 1.3 0.5 3 2021-22 38 38 25.2 3.4-6.8 49.8 0.4-0.9 48.6 1.8-2.2 82.1 3.3 3.2 6.4 1.3 0.5 0.7 2.3 1.4 9.1

Eric Dixon

Height: 6-8

Weight: 255

Hometown: Willow Grove, Pa.

High School: Abington

Eric Dixon Player Preview

Eric Dixon, or “The Bus”, had a breakout season for Villanova last year when he started all 38 games and was named the Big Five Most Improved Player. Dixon averaged 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and a team-leading 48.6% on 3-point field goal attempts.

Although he was a starter, Dixon’s playing time was a bit sporadic throughout the season and was highly dependent on the opposition. Dixon enters his redshirt junior season with hopes of becoming the mismatch in which opponents need to adjust their lineup rather than forcing Villanova to adjust.

There are high hopes this season for Dixon as he was recently named to the preseason All-Big East second team. Dixon is expected to play a huge role this season as the team’s only big with significant minutes in the system. The starting center position is undoubtedly Dixon’s, while sophomores Nnanna Njoku and Trey Patterson will compete for backup center minutes.

In addition, senior leader Brandon Slater has been seen slotting into the backup center role in practices throughout the offseason. Njoku and Patterson will have their work cut out for them to earn the coaching staff’s trust and consistent playing time.

With the departure of starters Jermaine Samuels and Collin Gillespie, Coach Kyle Neptune will need to rely on Dixon’s offense more than last year in order to make another deep run in March. Last year, Dixon showed flashes of his potential to be one of the most dominant big-men in the country.

He enjoyed double-double outings against Xavier and DePaul, but his best showing came in a 24-point, 12-rebound performance against UConn at the Wells Fargo Center. Dixon also had four assists, one steal, one block and shot an efficient 10-of-15 on the floor to top off his all-around game that overwhelmed the strong Huskies frontcourt.

There were other moments where Dixon seemingly scored at will at times last season, similar to Daniel Ochefu in 2016 when he went to his post hook. Anytime the 2016 team needed a bucket, Ochefu could demand the ball and flick it up and in for two. If Dixon shows improvement to his off hand this season, he can provide similar insurance this year when Threes are not falling.

Dixon impressed in the Blue-White Scrimmage showing off his improved footwork in the paint while looking much more fit and quicker than last season. According to 247Sports, “Dixon looks to be in the best shape of his career” at the Blue/White Scrimmage. Dixon was communicating with teammates between plays often, becoming the vocal leader that is expected of Villanova upperclassmen. It is nearly impossible to guard Dixon when he goes to the left, but in order for Dixon to reach his full potential, he will need to continue to work on his off-hand.

Best Case Scenario: Dixon leads the team in scoring and averages a double-double. Dixon becomes a reliable force in the paint who can break any scoring drought or when the ‘Cats are sleeping in the streets from the three-point line. Dixon shows off his improved athleticism and is able to keep up defensively against undersized, athletic bigs while dominating them offensively. Dixon shows great improvement going to his right hand making it nearly impossible for defenses to guard him in the paint. Combine that with an added and more dependable three-point shot like he started to show towards the end of last season, Dixon has the potential to stuff the stat sheet and become a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award winner.

Worst Case Scenario: Dixon’s athleticism is not as improved in game-action as expected. Dixon struggles to switch on defense which leads to Njoku Stealing some of Dixon’s minutes or Slater playing more small-ball center than expected. Dixon’s three point shooting regresses and opposing defenses key in on Dixon’s left hand forcing him to struggle offensively. The floor is very high, though, and if he struggles or stagnates offensively, his playmaking from the post will still allow him to make an impact.