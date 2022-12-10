Village Arts presents ‘We Need a Little Christmas’ | News, Sports, Jobs

Musical performers of all ages with Village Arts brought “We Need a Little Christmas” to the stage at Rugby High School’s Tilman Hovland Auditorium Sunday, Dec. 4.

The concert’s audience filled nearly all the seats as choirs sang and musicians played instruments ranging from strings to brass and percussion onstage.

The concert began with a selection of holiday melodies sung by the Heartland Children’s choir. Directed by Lexie Birnbaum, a music teacher in Rugby schools, the youngsters sang a selection of religious-themed tunes and ended their presentation with a whimsical rendition of Mark Hayes’ “Cold Snap,” complete with plenty of shivering.

The Heartland Ukulele Choir took the stage next, keeping the mood light. Under the direction of Christine Halvorson, the players opened their program by strumming “Jingle Bells.” The players ended with “Ukrainian Carol,” also known as “Carol of the Bells.”

Halvorson also directed the Heartland Civic String Orchestra, who also presented a mix of holiday pop and reverent Christmas songs, including “We Need a Little Christmas,” the program’s theme.

Music from pianist Glenda Mack accompanied the Orchestra and choirs.

Minot Conductor Anthony Schreier and the Heartland Civic Orchestra followed the strings.

The concert ended with a selection of songs performed by the Heartland Civic Choir, directed by Andee Mattson, also a music teacher at Rugby schools.

Members of the children’s choir are Evelyn Bogar, Oaklynn Dillow, Beatrice Towe, Harper Leier, Helen Medalen, Hannah Hager, Izzy Bonebrake, Lela Kremer, Sophia Bergen, Adalyn Westphal, Levi Selensky and Harper Seykora.

Members of the Heartland Civic Choir are Sopranos Candice Allery, Brenda Oppen, Wanda Kremer, Korrie Manke, Olivia Towe, Lexie Birnbaum, Milana Petrovic, Pam Anderson and Angie Deplazes. Altos in the choir are Rosie Schneibel, Martha Larson, Denise Lagasse, Jacinta Schmaltz, Gabby Dillow and Sarah Selensky.

Tenors in the choir are Joshua Mattson, Jeremy Wald and Craig Wollenburg. Luke Schlag, Galen Mack and Mike Larson Sang bass.

Members of the Heartland Ukulele Choir are Mandy Kuhnhenn, Julia Petrovic, Karen Miller, Cris Smith, Jen Moe, Lisa Crandall, Gail Danielson, Lisa Coffman, Arlene Johnson and bassist Micah Scott.

Scott also played bass with the Heartland Civic String Orchestra and Heartland Civic Orchestra.

In the first violin section for the string orchestra were Lisa Crandall, Arlene Johnson and Lucas Antonson. In the second violin section were Carol Thompson and Juila Petrovic. Danielson, Reagan Wald and Sarah Dudley.

Cathy Jelsing played the viola in the string and Civic orchestra.

The Civic Orchestra included the strings section plus percussion from Seth Kuhnhenn, flute music from Michelle Lake and Ryli Kuhnhenn, oboe played by Halvorson, clarinet played by Hudson McClain, alto sax by Korrie Manke, tenor sax by Karen Miller and Dave Denich, French Horn played by Liz Vollmer and Mark Kolbo and trumpet played by Daryl Wissink.

After the program, concertgoers ate baked goods provided by Rockin Relics Cafe, in a festive atmosphere decorated by Wild Minds Studio and Cindy’s Country Cupboard.

All music directors invited Rugby Residents to lend their musical talents to Village Arts’ choirs and orchestras.

Village Arts will present another musical program in spring 2023. A date for the concert has not yet been set.