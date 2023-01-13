Villa Maria girls basketball team improves to 12-0 – PA Prep Live

The Villa Maria Academy basketball team improved to 12-0 overall (5-0 in the AACA) with a 40-32 win against Gwynedd Mercy Academy Thursday. The Hurricanes were led by Claire Cronley (10 points) and Marah McHugh (nine points). Villa Maria trailed 11-8 at the end of the first period, but outscored GMA 13-4 in the second period. After three quarters, the Hurricanes held a slim 27-25 lead, then outscored Gwynedd Mercy 13-7 in the final period.

Unionville 48, Sun Valley 29 >> Leading the way for the Longhorns were Elle Johnson (11 points), Riley Angstadt (10), Shannon Megill (nine) and Milana Amoss (eight).

Conestoga 51, Penncrest 36 >> The Pioneers were led by junior Marisa Francione (12 points, nine rebounds), freshman Ryann Jennings (12 points, four rebounds, three assists), sophomore Janie Preston (11 points, six rebounds) and junior Bella Valencia (six points, four rebounds).

Great Valley 47, Oxford 37 >> The Patriots were led by Julia Curran (12 points), Laura Lum (11 points) and Lauren Fredrick (11 points). Caroline Tipton scored 11 points for Oxford.

Boys’ basketball

Abington 53, West Chester East 51 >> KJ Cochran led the Vikings with 21 points (including three treys). Jack Kushner chipped in with 12 points, and teammate Jose Ramos added nine.