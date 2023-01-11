Villa Grove country club moves closer to goal of a new clubhouse | Parks recreation

VILLA GROVE — Christmas has long passed, but Santa might still bring Villa Grove’s Tri-City Country Club a new clubhouse.

John Schweighart said there are “a lot of hurdles to clear, but we’re making progress” on a new building.

A great deal of funds still need to be raised, according to the board president, but he estimated about two-thirds of the money “is accounted for.”

Opened during the height of the Great Depression, the country club, home of a nine-hole golf course, has seen its share of ups and downs.

“We would love to build a new clubhouse,” General Manager Steve Douglas said. “It’s really starting to show its age.”

An addition was built onto the clubhouse in the 1970s, and Douglas is not too impressed with the workmanship.

“It was kind of pieced on,” they said.

Despite the amenities, the country club is doing well. The golf course is one of the few businesses that benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic, as being outdoors in the fresh air was considered safe.

“The Pandemic was phenomenal for us,” Douglas said. “We were in a terrible spot as far as members. We were below 100. With 100 members it doesn’t generate the cash flow to pay greens Keepers and buy chemicals.”

Membership has doubled to about 200, and it shows no signs of waning.

“It got some people out who had never seen our clubhouse,” Douglas said.

Membership has risen so much that a fourth golf cart storage shed was built.

In addition to golf, the country club is known for its meals.

“I’ll put our menu up against anybody,” Douglas said. “We’ve got some good items, good food, good help.”

Douglas called bartender Jimmy Bowen “probably the best in nine counties.” He has been with the club for 22 years.

“All of my staff, I’m very fortunate,” he said.

Tri-City is used by the Villa Grove golf team for its home matches, and hosted a Sectional tournament last year.

The club also hosts an 85-player men’s league, which can get kind of crowded on a nine-hole course, Douglas said with a laugh. There is also a smaller Women’s league.

Schweighart said country club officials have had talks with the city of Villa Grove about being annexed into the city, which could clear the way to receive tax-increment financing money to help pay for the new clubhouse.

“We’ve had several conversations with the Mayor and are progressing with that,” Schweighart said.

They said the proposed clubhouse — 1,000 square feet larger than the present 3,800-square-foot one — would be built on a new footprint while the former clubhouse would remain operational during construction.

“The current one was originally two rooms, and they added on. Everything’s kind of funky. This (new) one has a big open floor plan,” Schweighart said.

“It would include a kitchen, bar and dining room with much-larger bathrooms, the Gaming room, and we’ve also added a smaller private dining room to the plans.”

A golf Simulator — especially attractive during the winter — might be added.

“Our view to the south would be far better than what we have now,” Schweighart said.